Prescribed burn near Sisters continues; New 984-acre burn south of Bend begins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If the smoke in the air Thursday make it completely clear, prescribed burning season is in full swing in Central Oregon.

A 210-acre prescribed burn continued approximately two miles southeast of Sisters near the Sisters Rodeo Grounds on the west side of Highway 20 within the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction Project Area.

Another 984-acre burn was started 11 miles southeast of Bend near the junction of Forest Service Roads 18 and 25 in the Flank Project Area. That burn is expected to last several days as long as conditions are favorable. Trail closures will be in place on OHV Trails #20 and #25 due to prescribed burn operations.

