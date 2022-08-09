Lightning strike knocks out power to 34,000 in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A lightning strike that hit a power pole is being blamed for the outage that knocked out power to about 34,000 customers in Bend Tuesday morning.

Pacific Power said it happened around 6:45 a.m.

Lightning it a power pole in the area of Highway 20 and Ward Road on Bend east side. The strike broke an insulator.

Pacific Power said crews restored power to about half of affected customers within 30 minutes and restored power to all affected customers by 8:20 a.m.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Oregon Tuesday. More lightning is expected across the region.