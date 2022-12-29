▶️ 2 tons of asphalt poured into Bend potholes after winter freeze-thaw

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend road crews have poured two tons of fresh asphalt into potholes on city streets in a single day following our recent thaw after the winter storms.

That new asphalt is actually old asphalt, it turns out. It’s dumped into a red-hot mobile mixer at the Public Works Department, then loaded onto trucks and taken out to the streets.

City road crews have been working 12 hours a day the past two days, filling holes at up to 30 locations a day.

“With that 50 degree temperature swing we had in the last 48 hours, the snowmelt, the drastic snowmelt then rain on top of that and then freezing at night, the potholes just exploded,” said Charles Swann, the city’s Street Division Manager.

The city also uses cold asphalt for quick repairs in the most dangerous spots.

And this is an early start for this kind of work. It’s more common in late winter and early spring.

You can report potholes on the city’s website or call public works at 541-317-3000.