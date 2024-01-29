Postal Service holding Bend job fair 5 days in February

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Postal Service is holding another series of job fairs in Bend in February. There are openings for mail carriers, handlers, clerks, tractor trailer/motor vehicle operators and automotive technicians.

The job fairs will be held at the Bend Post Office at 2300 NE 4th Street from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. each Thursday in February. Because of leap year, that means there will be five chances to come in.

Here is more from USPS:

Employees will be available to help fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers .

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Although in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma. Applicants must also be available to work weekends and holidays.