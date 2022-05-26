Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory.
- Redmond added 1,800 residents to reach 35,582
- Prineville added about 350 people to reach 11,227
- Madras jumped by about 170 to 7,683
- La Pine reached 2,538, an increase of 45
- Sisters gained six residents to reach 3,081
Deschutes County crossed a population milestone of 200,000 people. The 2021 estimate from the Census Bureau has Deschutes at 204,801 — an increase of nearly 4,500 from 2020.
Jefferson County reached 25,068, an increase of about 500, and Crook County added a little more than 800 people to reach 25,739.
Oregon, overall, reached a population of 4,246,155.
Here is the full chart of population changes for every Oregon county.
|Geographic Area
|April 1, 2020 Estimates Base
|Population Estimate (as of July 1)
|2020
|2021
|Oregon
|4,237,256
|4,241,544
|4,246,155
|Baker County, Oregon
|16,668
|16,689
|16,847
|Benton County, Oregon
|95,184
|95,167
|96,017
|Clackamas County, Oregon
|421,401
|422,160
|422,537
|Clatsop County, Oregon
|41,072
|41,089
|41,810
|Columbia County, Oregon
|52,589
|52,631
|53,074
|Coos County, Oregon
|64,929
|64,887
|64,999
|Crook County, Oregon
|24,738
|24,923
|25,739
|Curry County, Oregon
|23,446
|23,503
|23,683
|Deschutes County, Oregon
|198,253
|199,355
|204,801
|Douglas County, Oregon
|111,201
|111,235
|111,978
|Gilliam County, Oregon
|1,995
|2,016
|2,005
|Grant County, Oregon
|7,233
|7,223
|7,272
|Harney County, Oregon
|7,495
|7,491
|7,575
|Hood River County, Oregon
|23,977
|23,943
|24,057
|Jackson County, Oregon
|223,259
|223,394
|223,734
|Jefferson County, Oregon
|24,502
|24,518
|25,068
|Josephine County, Oregon
|88,090
|88,105
|88,346
|Klamath County, Oregon
|69,413
|69,504
|70,164
|Lake County, Oregon
|8,160
|8,149
|8,276
|Lane County, Oregon
|382,971
|382,940
|383,189
|Lincoln County, Oregon
|50,395
|50,472
|50,862
|Linn County, Oregon
|128,610
|128,936
|129,839
|Malheur County, Oregon
|31,571
|31,608
|31,693
|Marion County, Oregon
|345,920
|346,202
|347,119
|Morrow County, Oregon
|12,186
|12,191
|12,303
|Multnomah County, Oregon
|815,428
|815,871
|803,377
|Polk County, Oregon
|87,433
|87,863
|89,164
|Sherman County, Oregon
|1,870
|1,872
|1,907
|Tillamook County, Oregon
|27,390
|27,471
|27,748
|Umatilla County, Oregon
|80,075
|80,011
|79,988
|Union County, Oregon
|26,196
|26,149
|26,212
|Wallowa County, Oregon
|7,391
|7,387
|7,545
|Wasco County, Oregon
|26,670
|26,611
|26,726
|Washington County, Oregon
|600,372
|600,689
|600,811
|Wheeler County, Oregon
|1,451
|1,457
|1,451
|Yamhill County, Oregon
|107,722
|107,832
|108,239
The five other U.S. cities to cross 100,000 in population in 2021:
- Goodyear, Arizona (101,733)
- Buckeye, Arizona (101,315)
- Fishers, Indiana (101,171)
- Carmel, Indiana (100,777)
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama (100,618)
