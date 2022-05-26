Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory.

Redmond added 1,800 residents to reach 35,582

Prineville added about 350 people to reach 11,227

Madras jumped by about 170 to 7,683

La Pine reached 2,538, an increase of 45

Sisters gained six residents to reach 3,081

Deschutes County crossed a population milestone of 200,000 people. The 2021 estimate from the Census Bureau has Deschutes at 204,801 — an increase of nearly 4,500 from 2020.

Jefferson County reached 25,068, an increase of about 500, and Crook County added a little more than 800 people to reach 25,739.

Oregon, overall, reached a population of 4,246,155.

Here is the full chart of population changes for every Oregon county.

Geographic Area April 1, 2020 Estimates Base Population Estimate (as of July 1) 2020 2021 Oregon 4,237,256 4,241,544 4,246,155 Baker County, Oregon 16,668 16,689 16,847 Benton County, Oregon 95,184 95,167 96,017 Clackamas County, Oregon 421,401 422,160 422,537 Clatsop County, Oregon 41,072 41,089 41,810 Columbia County, Oregon 52,589 52,631 53,074 Coos County, Oregon 64,929 64,887 64,999 Crook County, Oregon 24,738 24,923 25,739 Curry County, Oregon 23,446 23,503 23,683 Deschutes County, Oregon 198,253 199,355 204,801 Douglas County, Oregon 111,201 111,235 111,978 Gilliam County, Oregon 1,995 2,016 2,005 Grant County, Oregon 7,233 7,223 7,272 Harney County, Oregon 7,495 7,491 7,575 Hood River County, Oregon 23,977 23,943 24,057 Jackson County, Oregon 223,259 223,394 223,734 Jefferson County, Oregon 24,502 24,518 25,068 Josephine County, Oregon 88,090 88,105 88,346 Klamath County, Oregon 69,413 69,504 70,164 Lake County, Oregon 8,160 8,149 8,276 Lane County, Oregon 382,971 382,940 383,189 Lincoln County, Oregon 50,395 50,472 50,862 Linn County, Oregon 128,610 128,936 129,839 Malheur County, Oregon 31,571 31,608 31,693 Marion County, Oregon 345,920 346,202 347,119 Morrow County, Oregon 12,186 12,191 12,303 Multnomah County, Oregon 815,428 815,871 803,377 Polk County, Oregon 87,433 87,863 89,164 Sherman County, Oregon 1,870 1,872 1,907 Tillamook County, Oregon 27,390 27,471 27,748 Umatilla County, Oregon 80,075 80,011 79,988 Union County, Oregon 26,196 26,149 26,212 Wallowa County, Oregon 7,391 7,387 7,545 Wasco County, Oregon 26,670 26,611 26,726 Washington County, Oregon 600,372 600,689 600,811 Wheeler County, Oregon 1,451 1,457 1,451 Yamhill County, Oregon 107,722 107,832 108,239

The five other U.S. cities to cross 100,000 in population in 2021:

Goodyear, Arizona (101,733)

Buckeye, Arizona (101,315)

Fishers, Indiana (101,171)

Carmel, Indiana (100,777)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama (100,618)

