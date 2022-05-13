by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District announced new interim principals for Ponderosa and Pine Ridge elementary schools Friday.

Erich Brocker will take over at Ponderosa. He’s the current assistant principal at William E. Miller Elementary, where he’s been for seven years.

“I want families and staff to know that I believe in leading with compassion and integrity. I look forward to collaborating with staff and families to continue to build on the exceptional community of learners at Ponderosa,” Brocker said in a statement.

The district said Brocker was also student services and school psychologist at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School for three years and served as regional principal and school psychologist for Sonoma County Office of Education.

SEE ALSO: 3 new Jefferson County principals announced

Nichole Reiland will take the helm at Pine Ridge Elementary. She’s the current assistant principal at Juniper Elementary, where she’s been for four years. She’s also been an assistant at Buckingham Elementary and spent 15 years teaching.

Reiland is currently serving as Assistant Principal at Juniper Elementary School, a position she has held for 4 years. Reiland also has experience as an interim Assistant Principal at Buckingham Elementary School. She also has 15 years of teaching and Title 1 experience.

“I am ecstatic to be named as the interim principal at Pine Ridge Elementary and to join such a dynamic and dedicated staff who are known for their focus on academic growth and social, emotional wellness for all students,” Reiland said in a statement.

Both schools plan an in-depth, open recruitment early next year, the district said.

Bend-La Pine also announced three new assistant principals beginning July 1.