Bend Police welcome two new apprehension K9s

Bend Police are welcoming two new K9s to the force.

“K9 Doug and K9 Harry are apprehension dogs, which means they are trained to locate and apprehend a suspect who is fleeing or hiding. Deploying a K9 can provide a faster resolution to a challenging and dangerous situation, and can increase officer safety,” Bend Police said in a statement.

Harry is from Slovakia. He’s a German Shepherd that will turn two years old in April. He’ll work with Officer Leigh Anne Boileau, who is a new K9 handler.

Doug is a Dutch Shepherd from Germany. He’ll turn two years old on Wednesday. Doug will work with Officer Jeff Perkins, an experienced dog handler who previously worked with K9 Bonnie, one of the Bend Police Department’s drug detection dogs.

Bend Police say the K9s and their handlers recently concluded an extensive five-week training in which they learned a variety of skills and how to work together in dangerous and complex situations. Their training will continue every two weeks with other K9 teams from the Redmond Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service.