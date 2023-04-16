Wanted California man swims across Mirror Pond to evade Bend Police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department made contact with Christopher L. Ruddy in Drake Park on Saturday, April 15 after learning he had extraditable felony warrants from California for firearms-related offenses, according to Patrol Lieutenant Adam Juhnke.

Juhnke said Ruddy ran through the park as officers attempted to arrest him. When confronted by a police sergeant, the Californian jumped into Mirror Pond and swam to the other side of the river.

Ruddy was seen exiting the river and trespassing onto private property as multiple officers from the Bend Police Department and a Redmond Police Department canine team (K9 Ofc. Barber and Niza) responded in an attempt to locate and arrest Ruddy, added Juhnke.

A search of the area with K9 Niza found Ruddy hiding under a canoe. He refused to comply with officers commands to surrender, according to Bend PD.

Ruddy attempted to flee again by jumping off an elevated rock ledge, but was captured by K9 Niza and officers on scene.

Ruddy was evaluated and treated at St. Charles Bend and then taken to the Deschutes County Jail on the charges of Out of State Warrants, False Information to Police, Escape III, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass II and Depositing Trash Within 100 Yards of a Waterway.

The Bend Police Department added it would like to thank K9 Ofc. Barber and his partner, Niza, for immediately responding to help locate and catch Ruddy.