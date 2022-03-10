Bend Police unveils QR code to help hate crime victims access resources

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department has unveiled a new QR code program that makes it easier for victims to quickly access necessary resources.

Officers can now share the QR codes with the victims from their department-issued cell phones.

“Using this innovative tool helps get bias crime victims fast access to all the information and resources they need to get the right kind of help,” said Lt. Juli McConkey.

A hate crime, also known as “bias crime” under Oregon law, is a crime “motivated by bias against another person’s race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

If the incident is determined to be a crime, McConkey said the tool helps ensure that the victims can file a report and get the appropriate follow-up.

Learn more: http://bendoregon.gov/…/police/bias-crime-and-incidents