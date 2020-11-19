Bend Police still investigating August double homicide

Three months after two people were found dead inside their home near Pilot Butte in Bend, police say the case is still under investigation.

“This is still an active case and investigators are continuing to follow leads,” Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said. “The investigators are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police Crime lab. No other information is being released at this time.”

Police performing a welfare check on August 15th discovered 29-year-old Natasha Newby and 34-year-old Raymond Atkinson Jr. dead inside their home at the corner of 12th and Greenwood Avenue.

Later that week, police announced they were investigating leads outside of Central Oregon.

That’s the last update officially released by authorities, who said from the beginning there was no public threat to the community.

“The Bend Police Department understands the high public interest in cases such as this. The release of information may be not be as timely as the public would like,” McConkey said back in August. “Social media platforms make it quick to circulate information but investigators often need to make other connections for a thorough investigation.

“Investigators need to protect the integrity of the cases they are assigned in order to present the best case to prosecutors and sometimes an early release of unverified information can hinder that process.”