Bend Police shoot woman after pursuit; Highway 20 east closed for hours

A 29-year-old woman was shot by Bend Police early Monday after a pursuit that started in the St. Charles Hospital parking lot and ended about 40 miles away near Brothers.

An officer at St. Charles on an unrelated incident was flagged down by hospital security around 3 a.m. to help with a woman in front of the ER who was acting erratically and had blood on her, Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said.

As officers tried to contact the woman, identified as Danielle Nichole Bower, drove her white Dodge Caravan over curbs, across landscaping and through grass to elude officers, McConkey said. Officers then chased Bower through Bend, east on to Highway 20 towards Brothers. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Troopers joined in the pursuit.

McConkey said Bower’s car left the road a couple miles west of Brothers where her minivan came to a stop. When officers tried to contact and arrest Bowers, they fired their weapons and she was injured.

The officers tried to help Bower and requested medical help but learned an ambulance wasn’t available, McConkey said. Officers decided to take her back to the hospital in Bend in their patrol car. The officers met Bend Fire medics east of Bend, who then took her the rest of the way.

Bower is being treated for serious injuries.

Chelsea Callicott, a spokeswoman for Five Talent in Bend, confirmed Bower is an employee there, serving as Manager of Partnerships responsible for all the technology partners that work with the web developer. Callicott said Bower was in ICU in serious condition.

The incident closed Highway 20 for 17 miles for several hours. One lane of the highway reopened around 1:45 p.m.

The Major Crime Team was activated to assist in the investigation and are coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office, McConkey said.

Oregon State Police is the lead investigating agency.

The District Attorney’s Office will provide additional details when they become available.

Three Bend Police officers were placed on administrative leave per policy following the shooting, McConkey said.