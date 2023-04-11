DEVELOPING: Significant police, fire response near Old Mill in Bend

UPDATE: Police are leaving the scene. We’re expecting information shortly from police about what happened.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A significant police response is happening in the area near the Old Mill District.
It started between noon and 1:00 p.m. in the area of SW Taft Avenue and SW Silver Lake Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing multiple police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team on scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Bend Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Central Oregon Daily News has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as we get them.
