▶️ Bend Police removes blue line from patrol cars

By HEATHER ROBERTS

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

When Bend Police announced the blue line would be removed from the side of patrol cars, Chief Mike Krantz did not anticipate it would create such a buzz on social media.

“It does touch a nerve on a lot of sides and I understand that,” Krantz said.

In just 24 hours, more than 1,500 comments appeared on the department’s Facebook post that announced the change.

While some are in support, many expressed frustration on the post. Krantz said no one pushed him to remove the line; instead, it felt like it was simply time.

“Right now, our biggest struggle is maintaining trust that we have with our community and increasing legitimacy we have with all of the community — be inclusive,” Krantz said. “If one thing can change off a police car that has potential for not creating a barrier, or at least not being an excuse for a barrier, then it’s worth trying.”

The meaning of the blue line has changed over the decades. It once referred to the thin line separating community from chaos. For some, it also meant the blue line of silence, or protection of officer misconduct.

It eventually evolved into a symbol of respect for officers who make the ultimate sacrifice.

“Then, most recently, some of the co-opting of that message by white supremacist groups, by white nationalists, by protest groups that have different meanings,” Krantz said.

Numerous law enforcement agencies across the country have removed depictions of the blue line in recent years.

“If that symbol is in any way potentially standing in the way of someone trusting us, someone wanting to talk to us, someone choosing to talk to us and not be a victim, then we need to address that symbol as a profession,” Krantz said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it is not removing the blue line from its patrol cars.

It will cost Bend Police less than $200 to remove the blue sticker from the sides of 29 patrol cars.