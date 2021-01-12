Bend Police recover stolen Yukon; suspect still on the run

Bend Police recovered a stolen vehicle Monday but were unable to track down the suspect after he ran from the scene near 2nd and Hawthorne.

The incident happened around 10:15 when officers identified a stolen GMC Yukon on NE 3rd St. being driven by an unidentified man.

As the officer was confirming the status of the vehicle, the driver pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn at 848 NE 3rd.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said once the Yukon stopped, the suspect ran toward NE Hawthorne and NE 2nd.

Officers gave chase and saw the suspect enter the gated area of Monkey Wrench Automotive on NE Hawthorne.

The suspect then left the area and ran toward a home on NE 2nd and NE Hawthorne, Burleigh said.

After setting a perimeter, officers weren’t able to find the suspect.

The search included areas surrounding the home and abandoned businesses.

The stolen Yukon was returned to the owner.

The investigation continues into the identity of the suspect, Burleigh said.

If anyone has information on this case, please call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 2021-1785.