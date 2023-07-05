▶️ Bend PD says increased 4th of July patrols were ‘very successful’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police says increased patrols made the difference this Fourth of July. Police set out to prevent dangerous behavior, including mass underage drinking, injuries and destruction of property.

“They were able to respond to incidents more quickly,” Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said. “They were able to kind of nip a lot of bad behavior in the bud, and I think that was a success for us.”

Much of the focus fell on Bend’s parks, host locations of the unorganized “Freedom Ride.”

Miller says increased patrols were a big step forward, without increased costs.

“We had a lot of command staff. So captains, people like that who are typically in the office for much of the day,” she said. “Those people were out on patrol because we knew we needed more people on the street and that was successful.”

Teens who arrived at the parks were quickly informed of the rules by officers. Police report at least six minor in possession citations.

“When kids were showing up to parks, our officers were already there,” she said. “(Officers) reminded them about alcohol laws, and a lot of them just turned around and left. ”

Miller said officers spotted eight DUIIs between July 1 – 4.

Bend PD has already started planning the tactics, including increased enforcement, for future Fourth of Julys and other holidays.

“Seeing the success that we had in the calm behavior that we saw on the fourth. Will encourage us to continue this type of patrolling during big holidays,” she said. “We’ll take our lessons learned this year and see how we can improve because we’re always just trying to help our community stay safe.”