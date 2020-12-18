Bend Police Officers to wear, evaluate body cams; hope to implement next summer

Bend Police Officers next week will start wearing and evaluating body cameras with the goal of having them fully implemented by early summer.

Over the last six months, the agency has established a body-camera workgroup consisting of members of the department, the city’s legal department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the workgroup narrowed down the selection to a few providers that offered a few different services and capabilities – all of which are used nationally by multiple agencies.

The testing starts next week with officers on a variety of shifts wearing the cameras to determine which one best fits the department’s needs, McConkey said.

Currently, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a 60-day evaluation of body cameras with the goal of adding them to the budget next year.