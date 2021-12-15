Bend Police officer pleads not guilty to assault, harassment

by Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend Police officer accused of assaulting a drunk man during an arrest in June pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, according to court records.

Officer Kevin Uballez was charged with fourth-degree assault and harassment in October.

The charges stem from an incident on June 6th when Uballez responded around 1 a.m. to a call of a possibly drunk pedestrian running in the middle of NW Skyliners Road near NW Lemhi Pass Drive in Bend’s Northwest Crossing neighborhood.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the pedestrian, 42-year-old Caleb Hamlin of Colville, Wash., was drunk at the time and in Bend working on a construction remodel project at a house in the area.

He had been beaten up by three Summit High School students in the area just prior to his run-in with the police, according to Hummel.

Uballez is accused of forcefully pushing Hamlin into the street, damaging his face.

There’s no bodycam footage of the incident because, at the time, all Bend Police officers were not yet outfitted with them.

Video was released from the body-worn camera of an officer that arrived after the incident, which showed the police trying to talk to Hamlin.

The judge scheduled a four-day, six-member jury trial for September 2022.