Bend Police officer fired for ‘unreasonable force,’ deleting files plans to sue

A Bend Police officer who was fired last year for using allegedly “unreasonable force” and suspected of deleting files is planning to sue.

Brock Amelee was fired on Oct. 12, 2022, according to a memo from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. That memo, published on Nov. 16, can be found here.

The memo states that an internal affairs investigation by Bend Police “sustained policy violations related to Brock’s unreasonable use of force during an unlawful arrest and unlawful seizure while conducting an unlawful stop, and subsequently destroying evidence, being dishonest, and insubordinate.”

The Incident

The firing stems from an April 9, 2022 incident.

The memo describes a traffic stop in Southeast Bend by Officer James Poole. A passenger in the car walked away, Poole apparently telling the passenger he was free to go.

Ameele, hearing the call, parked nearby. The investigation describes Amelee following the passenger on foot, asking him questions.

According to the memo, Ameele radioed in that the passenger refused to identify himself. But, body-worn camera footage reportedly did not show Ameele asking the passenger for his identification.

Eventually, the passenger allegedly started walking in the bike lane on Brookswood Boulevard after the sidewalk ended.

After reportedly ordering the passenger to stop multiple times, the memo says Ameele took the passenger to the ground using a control technique. Ameele reportedly told the passenger he was being detained for “improper position upon a highway.”

The passenger was handcuffed and taken to a patrol car, but was reportedly told he was not under arrest.

‘Interfering with a Peace Officer’

Per the memo, Ameele told an on-scene supervisor, Sgt. Rob Emerson, he would arrest the passenger for Interfering with a Peace Officer. But Emerson told Ameele there was no cause to arrest him for that.

The passenger reportedly told Emerson police didn’t have the right to stop him. He said he was tackled from behind and that his left elbow hurt.

The passenger also allegedly told Ameele he had swallowed drugs. The memo said Ameele called Bend Fire to respond and evaluate the passenger for the reported drugs but said nothing about the passenger’s complaint about his elbow.

Despite Emerson saying the incident did not warrant Interfering with a Peace Officer, Ameele charged him with that anyway. The District Attorney’s Office later said it was not charging the passenger with that crime.

The memo also says that Ameele told another sergeant, Thomas Russell, the passenger “motioned a ‘finger gun’ or pointed at Officer Schlechter during the incident,” and that was part of the reason Ameele tackled the passenger. Russell reportedly did not see a finger gun movement in the body-worn camera footage.

“Ameele was asked by investigators if he saw the passenger point a ‘finger gun’ at Schlechter,” the memo read. “Ameele said, ‘That could have been how I described it to him ….'”

“Ameele told investigators that his actions when taking the passenger to the ground, removing his hands from his pocket, and handcuffing him were not a force response,” the memo reads. “Ameele said the difference between force and control is that control is not an action that is likely to cause physical injury. Ameele was asked by investigators.”

Amelee would also reportedly tell Russell that he did not use force and that he “guided the suspect to the ground.”

Body-worn camera footage also showed the passenger saying “You guys tackled me” and Ameele responding, “Yeah, I did,” the memo reads.

In a phone interview with Central Oregon Daily News, Ameele said he’s always leaned toward de-escalation techniques.

“I’ve never been accused of dishonesty or excessive force or anything like these allegations for what I got fired for,” Ameele said.

Ameele also indicated the person was found with methamphetamine and a knife and did have a warrant.

“My experience of over 12 years as a police officer, I know that most normal people don’t do that.” Ameele said, referencing the person’s behavior that night. “Hence, the behavior of that is one of someone who has just been involved in a crime or has a warrant or weapons or drugs. In this case, all three.”

Deleted Records

The memo then goes into detail about how Ameele allegedly did not enter any pictures into evidence. A forensic analysis of Ameele phone found an “unusually large amount of data items had been deleted” over a 13-minute period on May 24, 2022 — 963 items in total.

“The messaging application was set to keep messages forever, removal of any communication within the messaging application would have been intentionally removed by the user,” the memo reads.

The deletion came two days before Ameele was to be interviewed about the incident. When asked if he intentionally deleted evidence related to the internal investigation, Ameele reportedly said “No. No, I did not.”

Photos of the passenger had not been deleted, with Ameele reportedly telling investigators he thought those might be relevant. Ameele admitted getting rid of text messages, but allegedly told investigators they were “things that I, I didn’t think were, were relevant a lot.”

Ameele did admit to destroying work without permission, but did not think he was concealing anything, the memo reads.

Ameele told Central Oregon Daily that nothing of “evidentiary value” was deleted, but acknowledged that the appearance of the deletion of the files “is not great.” He said deleting old files and text messages is something police officers periodically do when the items are no longer needed.

“Just like a personal phone, when you take a bunch of photos, eventually your phone fills up with the memory and you can’t take any more photos,” Ameele said. “That happens fairly frequently just by the nature of how often we use our work phones for documenting evidence.”

District Attorney Findings

Bend Police fired Ameele on Oct. 12, 2022.

A review by then-Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel found that Ameele “was not dishonest about his failure to submit a use of force report, or failure to place photographs into evidence, or the reason for the deletion of text messages,” the memo states. But, Hummel reportedly agreed that Ameele’s actions “constituted a seizure that lacked reasonable suspicion and that the subsequent arrest lacked probable cause.” Hummel also reportedly agreed with Bend PD that unreasonable force was used.

Ameele said, in hindsight, he would be concerned about making any stop at all.

“And I think there’s a lot of police officers maybe, even now, that are worried with every stop they make that they’re going to be the next person in the news or there’s going to be a liability for them,” Ameele said.

Central Oregon Daily News has spoken with Ameele’s attorney about the lawsuit, but she was unable to comment on Wednesday.

Chief Responds

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz provided Central Oregon Daily News with this statement on Wednesday.

“Police officers are rightly held to high standards of integrity and honesty. When an officer fails to live up to those expectations, the Bend Police Department holds them accountable, and that’s what happened in Mr. Ameele’s case.

Each time one of our officers uses force, our Department reviews the incident to determine whether the force used was justified and within the objectively reasonable standard that the law and our policies require. We also review each incident to determine if there are any learning points that we can use to improve our service in the future. We are dedicated to learning from each interaction and evolving our practices to ensure that force is only used when necessary, is used judiciously, and is always in service to maintain public safety. In 2022, we recorded 70 reportable force incidents out of 76,427 calls for service. Our officers have hundreds of encounters with members of the public every day, and our use of force is extremely rare.

Our officers are trained to prioritize de-escalation techniques and use force only when necessary to protect themselves or others from imminent harm and make a lawful arrest. The decision to use force is never taken lightly and is guided by strict adherence to our Department’s policies, state law, and constitutional rights. Our officers undergo extensive and ongoing training in conflict resolution, crisis intervention, and communication skills, all in an effort to minimize the need to use force in any given situation.

However, we must also acknowledge the fragility of these decisions. Policing is inherently challenging, and officers often find themselves in rapidly evolving and high-stress situations where split-second decisions can have profound consequences. We continually invest in training and technology to equip our officers with the skills and tools necessary to make sound judgments under pressure and in these complex situations. We also acknowledge that because of this, our members may not always get it right at the moment.

At the same time, we recognize the profound impact that the use of force can have on the community we serve. We are acutely aware that every use of force incident may have the potential to erode trust between law enforcement and the community. We are committed to fostering transparency and accountability in our ongoing effort to keep our strong relationship of trust with our community.

