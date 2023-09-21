▶️ Bend Police to receive fleet of new law enforcement vehicles

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The City of Bend authorized the purchase of 23 police vehicles for more than $1.1 million Wednesday night.

“Police officers need vehicles to drive around and respond,” said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. “These are used as marked patrol vehicles to respond to 911 calls and non-emergency calls for service to really provide public safety help in our community. So these vehicles are replacement vehicles for vehicles we currently have in our fleet.”

The expenditure is included in the 2023-2025 adopted biennial budget.

The vehicles include one Police Expedition, three F-150 hybrids, six F-150 responders and thirteen SUV Police Interceptors.

“What happens is we rotate vehicles out when they get near 90,000 to 100,000 miles or if they get aged out just due to maintenance costs that increase and usage,” Krantz said. “We’re tough on our vehicles, and we typically rotate them out when they’re still valuable so we can auction or sell them off, and we bring new vehicles into the fleet.”

Krantz says the purchase of these vehicles will allow the department to retire 21 vehicles that are past their useful life cycle, and purchasing police vehicles over the last four years has been difficult due to production delays.

“These vehicles were authorized in the 23-25 budget,” Krantz said. “So this is just basically authorizing the actual contractual obligation or contractual purchase of the vehicles.”

The vehicles will be outfitted as public safety vehicles under the Police Department’s technical specifications, including emergency lighting, consoles and other specialized equipment.