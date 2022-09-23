Bend Police: Medford felon arrested after eluding police, crashing into fence

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said.

Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.

Police found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but Bend PD said Granger didn’t stop and was able to get away. Officers didn’t pursue him, but they found his silver pickup near Jaycee Park on SE Railroad Street where it had crashed into a fence.

An emergency alert was sent to neighbors in the area, Bend PD said.

As police were gathering evidence from the truck, Granger was spotted running away from a nearby residence, Bend PD said. He was taken into custody and booked into Deschutes County Jail.

He faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Hit and Run Accident with Property Damage, Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Trespass II (2 counts), Burglary I and Theft II (2 counts).