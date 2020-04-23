Bend Police make drug, theft arrests in area near Bottle Drop

Bend Police Officers on Wednesday arrested three people and cited another on drug and theft charges near the Bottle Drop on 2nd and Hawthorne.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said the Problem Oriented Policing team conducted a “focused operation” in the area to address ongoing complaints of theft, offensive littering, abandoned shopping carts belonging to various businesses, criminal mischief, drug use, and residents generally feeling unsafe in the area.

The Bottle Drop is currently open and staff is actively enforcing their specific social distancing procedures in compliance with the governor’s stay home order, Murphy said.

During the operation, officers were focused on crimes happening on public property surrounding the Bottle Drop and saw several crimes and violations in the area.

Ruth Perry-Johnson, 28 of Bend, was seen drinking a 32oz can of Steel Reserve, which is an alcoholic beverage, Murphy said, concealing the container under her sweatshirt in between drinks.

Officer saw 44-year-old Caleb Tyler of Bend pushing a shopping cart full personal property and trash. Murphy said the shopping cart was illegally taken from Safeway and was worth about $250.

James Rahn, 37, of Bend, and 60-year-old Eliseo Castro were seen conducting a suspected “hand-to-hand” drug transaction, Murphy said. Castro has previously been arrested in the same area for selling methamphetamine. During this investigation, officers learned Castro had sold Rahn methamphetamine.

Murphy said officers followed Rahn when he left the area and contacted him near the Hawthorne Bus Station.

After officers stopped Rahn and told him he was under arrest, Rahn ran a short distance before he was caught and placed into handcuffs by officers.

During the struggle to place Rahn in handcuffs, he sustained minor scrapes on his knee and forehead, Murphy said. After officers had Rahn in custody, they discovered he had a collapsible baton concealed in a small bag he had been carrying when he was arrested.

The baton had been easily accessible to him. Officers also learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a probation violation regarding a previous weapons charge, Murphy said.

Officers arrested Castro without incident and found several grams of methamphetamine during the arrest of Rahn and Castro.

Rahn was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Escape III

Failure to Comply with ORS Chapter 401 (Violating the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order)

Probation Violation

Eliseo Castro was arrested (cite and release) for the following charge:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Caleb Tyler was arrested (cite and release) for the following charge:

Theft II

Ruth Perry-Johnson was issued a citation for the following violation: