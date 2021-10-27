Bend Police make 2 arrests after separate ‘shots fired’ incidents

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police on Tuesday responded to two unrelated shots fired incidents within just a few hours, making two arrests.

The first incident happened around 1 p.m. when someone reported seeing a man and woman arguing outside of a vehicle on NW State St. near Kansas Ave.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said the man got a gun from his car and fired it in the air before the man and woman drove off in separate cars.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the incident was not a domestic dispute, but instead was a road rage incident between 25-year-old Angelo Frack of Portland and another man police were not able to find.

Officers say they seized the gun and ammunition as evidence.

Frack was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Later, around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to shots fired call on Hunnell Road in Bend.

Officers spoke to witnesses who identified the suspect as 56-year-old Tarna Bouvia of Bend.

Murphy said she admitted to shooting the gun near her motorhome on Hunnell.

She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.