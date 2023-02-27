Bend Police K9 Kim retires after 900+ deployments, 5 years of service

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend Police Department K9 is entering retirement after a five-year tenure.

The eight-year-old Belgian Malinois, ‘Kim’, has performed 913 deployments with Bend PD since she arrived in October 2017.

Kim was purchased from Adlerhorst International in Riverside, Calif. after she was imported from Holland.

Kim was certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association with her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, in December 2017. She began work with Corporal James Kinsella in November 2021.

Over more than 2,000 hours of training, Kim was trained as an apprehension K9, learning to track, locate, bite, and hold suspects until being called off.

She helped with 98 captures, found eight pieces of evidence, and participated in 35 community demonstrations, as well as helping on Central Oregon Emergency Response Team calls.

“K9 Kim never had a bad day at work,” Kinsella said. “She never just wanted to stay home and take the night off, and never got paid a dime. Her payment was the appreciation from her officers, her recognized contributions to the Tri-County area and her opportunity to serve this community.”

In a release on Monday, Bend PD Communications Director Sheila Miller said Kim was ‘fierce and tenacious’, but was ‘gentle and loving’ when not on duty.

Kim officially retired on January 31, and will live with a retired K9 handler and trainer in Oregon.