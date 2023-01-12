▶️ Bend PD’s newest K9s get some training reps in

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department’s newest K-9s were getting some training reps in Wednesday.

Doug and Harry were at the training facility in Redmond, working on their on-the-spot looking skills and biting exercises — everything to nab the bad guys.

“Both Harry and Doug have completed their first week of patrol and we deployed them a few times,” said Cpl. James Kinsella. “They’re expected to basically complete all basic patrol dog functions at this point.”

It’s all about practice. The two-year-old shepherds will continue to train with other K-9 teams from agencies around the state to refresh their skills.

