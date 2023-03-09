▶️ Good dog! Bend drug-sniffing K9 Bonnie can now detect fentanyl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A member of the Bend Police Department was recognized Wednesday for her dogged ability to find illicit drugs in Central Oregon.

Drug detection K-9 Bonnie is trained to detect methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and was recently certified to sniff out fentanyl.

“Which is really important for our community because we’re seeing a huge increase in fentanyl abuse in our community. And so she is detecting drugs all over town, and she’s more than a pretty face,” said Sheila Miller, Bend Police Department Communications Manager.

Since January 31, Bonnie has detected:

2,741 grams of meth

350 grams of heroin

48 grams of cocaine

403 grams of fentanyl in pill and powder form

