Bend Police issues warnings to speeders, distracted drivers in school zones

Bend Police have issued nearly 100 written warnings for speeding, cell phone use and other violations while monitoring school zones this month.

On February 16 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. three traffic officers and two school resource officers enforced the school zones near Elk Meadow Elementary and Mountain View High School.

The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph and is clearly marked with signage.

There were 41 citations issued and 12 warnings.

Of the 32 citations issued for speeding, all of the drivers were traveling 30 mph or above in the posted 20 mph school zones.

Some drivers were traveling over 40 mph in the school zones.

Officers issued four citations for cell phone use and the other violations were for driving while suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The Bend Police conduct several distracted driving details throughout the year.