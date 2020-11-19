Bend Police investigating shooting near Drake Park

Bend Police are investigating a shooting near Drake Park.

Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday they were working an active crime scene at NW Tumalo Avenue and NW Riverfront Street on Bend’s west side near the Galveston Avenue bridge.

Few details have been released, but the department has confirmed to Central Oregon Daily News one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

