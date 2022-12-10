Get some goodies and meet Santa at Bend PD’s Holiday Drive-Through

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department is hosting its Holiday Drive-Through event Saturday.

You can pick up a goodie bag with gifts from local businesses, grab a hot chocolate and meet Santa.

You can also drive through the Pay It Forward station and drop off some warm clothes or non-perishable food items.

“This event is organized by our detective unit. They don’t always get to be out with the community very often so this is their chance to kind of see kids and give back to the community,” said Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Bend PD building at 555 NE 15th Street, just off Greenwood Avenue and across 15th from Lava Lanes.

