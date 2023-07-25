Two armed individuals prompt heavy police response in Safeway East, nearby area

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police responded to a call of a man entering the Safeway East store with a rifle and other guns in his possession around 10:06 p.m. last night.

The police say an unarmed security guard approached the man, and escorted him from the store. The man cooperated and did not threaten anyone in Safeway. The firearms turned out to be replicas, according to the police, and an investigation into the case continues.

This is the same Safeway that two people were killed in 11 months ago.

Just minutes earlier, at 10:01 p.m., police also responded to a call that a man had a gun and “wanted police officers to kill him” on NE 27th Street and Neff Road.

Police say St. Charles Bend and Prestige Senior Living went into a lockdown, and traffic in surrounding areas was shut down. The man was taken into custody unarmed, and transported to St. Charles Bend on a mental health hold according to the police. The case has been forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

The police say that these two incidents are not connected and did not report any injuries or deaths.