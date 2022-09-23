1st responder job fair and community event coming to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a press release from the Bend Police Department:

The City of Bend Police Department will host a First Responder Job Fair and Community Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Riverbend Park in Bend.

Find out more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and learn about current job openings in local first responder agencies.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The following agencies will be in attendance:

City of Bend Police Department City of Bend Fire & Rescue Black Butte Ranch Police Department Redmond Police Department Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deschutes County 911 Service District Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office Oregon State Police Adventure Medics



In addition to booths providing information about public safety and first responder careers and job openings, Bend Fire & Rescue will have an interactive ladder truck on site, and Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course.