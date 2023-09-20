Central Oregon first responder job fair, community event Saturday in Bend

Seventeen police, fire, military and wildlife agencies will take part in a first responder job fair and community event Saturday.
The free event, hosted by the Bend Police Department, runs 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Riverbend Park in Bend.
The community can more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and explore current job openings in local first responder agencies.
There will also be numerous public safety vehicles there. Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course for kids to try. Bend PD will also provide demonstrations of its K9 unit and drones.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Coast Guard, Linn County SAR rescues Redmond man in Mt. Jefferson Wilderness
RELATED: Bend Fire gives award to dispatcher, woman who helped saved husband’s life
The following agencies will be in attendance:
- City of Bend Police Department
- Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office
- Redmond Police Department
- Crook County Sheriff’s Office
- Madras Police Department
- Oregon State Police
- Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
- City of Bend Fire & Rescue
- Redmond Fire & Rescue
- U.S. Forest Service Fire
- Deschutes County 911 Service District
- Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office
- AirLink
- Deer Ridge Correctional Institution
- Oregon Air National Guard
- Central Oregon Community College Criminal Justice program