Central Oregon first responder job fair, community event Saturday in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Seventeen police, fire, military and wildlife agencies will take part in a first responder job fair and community event Saturday.

The free event, hosted by the Bend Police Department, runs 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Riverbend Park in Bend.

The community can more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and explore current job openings in local first responder agencies.

There will also be numerous public safety vehicles there. Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course for kids to try. Bend PD will also provide demonstrations of its K9 unit and drones.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Coast Guard, Linn County SAR rescues Redmond man in Mt. Jefferson Wilderness

RELATED: Bend Fire gives award to dispatcher, woman who helped saved husband’s life

The following agencies will be in attendance: