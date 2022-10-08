First responder job fair in Bend Saturday features 10 local agencies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department will host a first responder job fair and community event at Riverbend Park Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The fair features 10 agencies in Central Oregon including:

City of Bend Police Department

City of Bend Fire & Rescue

Black Butte Ranch Police Department

Redmond Police Department

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Deschutes County 911 Service District

Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office

Oregon State Police

Adventure Medics

RELATED: 76 mph on the Parkway: Riding along with a Bend PD officer on speed patrol

RELATED: Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services

It’s free and open to anyone.

“So it’s kind of an opportunity for people who might be interested in a career in law enforcement to come out and get to meet people, see, see what it’s all about at these different agencies. also just an opportunity to come out and chat with law enforcement who maybe you see around, but don’t get to talk to in a daily basis,” said Bend PD public information officer Sheila Miller.

Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT), a physical training course which evaluates police officer candidates.