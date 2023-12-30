▶️ Nearly 600 DUII arrests in Bend in 2023; scam calls up 35%

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend Police Department released is final quarterly report of the year on Thursday. It’s a breakdown of the types of service calls police responded to in 2023.

“Every year when we do a survey, what we hear from people is one of the big important things is traffic control, speeding and aggressive drivers as well as DUI’s,” Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

From DUII’s to scam calls, It’s been a busy year for Bend PD.

“Last year we hit a really high number, a pretty unfortunate record. We hit 693 DUI’s for the year. This year we’re at about 600 (587, according to the report). I expect that number to rise by the end of New Year’s Eve,” Miller said.

Although that’s fewer than last year, Miller says the recorded numbers may not tell the whole story.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily because there’s fewer people driving impaired. I think it’s more a factor of other calls for service and personnel stuff that has prevented us from pulling over quite as many people.,” Miller said.

Speeding is another issue. Bend Police said in the report that it’s one of the top causes of car crashes. And officers are cracking down on distracted driving.

“One of the things we see a ton of that’s really problematic is cell phone use while driving. There are studies out there that say using your cell phone while driving is the same as driving under the influence of intoxicants. It’s that distracting and it can put people in that much danger,” Miller said.

Bend PD currently has two officers dedicated to DUII enforcement and three others who are full-time traffic officers.

“I think that many people would agree that that’s probably not enough and we’d like to have more,” Miller said. “But even if we had 50 officers whose full time job was to do traffic, that wouldn’t cover every instance of aggressive driving, it wouldn’t cover every speed zone. What we really need from the public is for them to slow down themselves.”

Reports of scam calls have increased dramatically from 253 in 2022 to 341 in 2023 — an increase of 34.8%.

Crimes against people

Intimidation/other criminal threat: 505

Simple assault: 297

Reckless endangering: 184

Aggravated assault: 156

Restraining order violation: 124

Crimes against Society

DUII: 587

Trespass: 395

Disorderly conduct: 339

Drug law violations: 326

Crimes against property

Vandalism: 754

Shoplifting: 409

Theft from motor vehicle: 258

Theft from building: 199

You can find the full report here.