Bend Police make 9 DUII arrests during New Year’s weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said officers made nine DUII arrests during the New Year’s holiday weekend, Friday through Monday.

Late last week, Bend Police said it had made 587 DUII arrests for 2023. A final count for the year is still being tallied, but is expected to be fewer than the 693 DUII arrests in 2022.

One the new Oregon laws taking effect on New Year’s Day involves which substances are included under DUII laws — ones that could impair a driver beyond alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Police say some over-the-counter medications, including Nyquil, could put a driver at risk of DUII.

“You and I and everybody else knows what it feels like when you’ve taken some Nyquil and you’re a little bit out of it,” said Sheila Miller, communications manager with the Bend Police Department. “If you go behind the wheel of a car and drive while doing that and you’re pulled over, you could be subject to a DUI.”

