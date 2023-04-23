Bend Police hosts drug disposal for National Prescription Drug Take Back

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police hosted an event Saturday for residents to drop off medications they no longer need to make sure they’re disposed of safely.

The event is a drive-through, so people can drop off their unused medications right from their car window.

It’s part of a National Prescription Drug Take Back by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Bend Police tells us by Saturday afternoon they had two boxes filled up and more than 40 cars drive by.