▶️ Bend Police hosts drive thru event featuring an appearance by Santa

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday from 10 am until noon the Bend Police department hosted it’s Holiday Drive Thru event.

Children both young and old, including one who was spending his first Christmas rubbing elbows with Santa, came to receive gifts of hot chocolate and stockings that were stuffed with goodies.

Kids were given a chance to meet Santa and pass along their wish list for Christmas.

Mom and Dads were also given the opportunity to drop off warm clothes and non-perishable food items in the Pay It Forward station.