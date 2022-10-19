Police: Bend man arrested in domestic dispute also eluded officers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man who police say was involved in a domestic dispute Wednesday was later taken into custody, but not before allegedly eluding police in east Bend.

The Bend Police Department said officers responded to the dispute in the 21000 block of Reed Market Road. A female had reportedly been assaulted, which a minor witnesses. Neighbors were also allegedly threatened.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Virgil Romero, allegedly left the scene in a maroon SUV before police got there. Officers later located the SUV and tried to pull Romero over, but he allegedly eluded them in the area of Highway 20 and NE 27th Street. Police did not continue pursuing, citing safety concerns for the public and the fact they had identified Romero.

Police later spotted the SUV again and followed it back to the location on Reed Market Road, where Romero was taken into custody.

Police say they also determined Romero was impaired by drugs and alcohol.

Romero was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of felony assault witnesses by a child, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and DUII.