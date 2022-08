by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Want to watch cops chasing cops to raise money for a good cause? Head to K1 Speed in Bend Tuesday.

The Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are holding the first-ever “Battle of the Badges.”

They’re racing go carts to raise money for the nonprofit group Neighbor Impact.

Races start at 5:00 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

Community members can donate online and choose Team Police or Team Sheriff by going to battleofthebadges.org.