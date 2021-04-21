Bend Police Department issues response to Chauvin verdict

Late Tuesday, the Bend Police Department issued a response to the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The full statement is below:

We have been waiting, with our community, for weeks to hear the final verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial.

We have asked our community to be patient and allow the court system to work.

We have continued to work on trust-building with our community during this time and let our community know that we share their vision of a public safety system that serves all as a just and fair system.

We know that a guilty verdict displays accountability in its truest form. We also know that a guilty verdict means that a person who was meant to serve and keep people safe has caused much harm.

Our goal is to continue to serve our entire community.

We also recognize that there may be events planned, and we will always honor First Amendment rights.

We encourage our community to respond with peace and civility while expressing First Amendment rights.

We are committed to protecting our community’s right to gather peaceably and demand the change you want to see.

Bend Police will continually work collectively with all of our community members to listen, be responsive, and strive for equity in all of the services we provide.