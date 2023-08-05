Bend Police launch crime, service data hub that public can access

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police have released a new way for the public to access crime and service data.

The new data hub shows the number of calls and cases, along with the types of crimes being committed.

Police hope this new tool will help inform the community about crime and maintain transparency in the department.

Below is the full announcement from Bend Police:

New data hub allows public more access to city crime statistics, trends

The City of Bend Police Department is pleased to announce that community members can now access data about calls for service and crime maps through its Bend Police Data Hub.

The data hub, created in conjunction with the City’s Office of Performance Management, seeks to provide more transparency and to make it easier for our community members to learn about the types of calls for service and reported crimes that take place in the City of Bend.

Bend Police have long used data- and evidence-led approaches to understand and improve daily operations and services for our community. Now, the public can examine trends and learn more about individual crimes and calls for service through reports, mapsand raw data tables.

The data will be updated on a daily basis. It is compiled fromour Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System that is maintained by Deschutes County 911 Dispatch.

The information has been anonymized so that individual addresses are not identified. In addition, certain types of crimes, such as domestic abuse and rape, are not featured in the maps. However, they are still accounted for in the data tables.

The public can access datasets, maps and dashboards with information about calls for service, case offenses, mental health calls and bias crimes. In addition, there is a map that identifieswhere police unmanned aircraft systems (drones) are flying throughout the City of Bend. Among the information available are the number of calls for service by year, the call volume by day of the week and time of day, and the call types that officers are responding to.

“It’s important to our Department to be transparent with the public about the types of crime our officers respond to, and the amount of calls we’re handling on a daily basis,” said Chief Mike Krantz. “We hope that this new tool will provide our community a new way to understand what is going on in the City of Bend and stay informed about crime in our city.”

You can access the data hub at https://policedata.bendoregon.gov.