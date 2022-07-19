▶️ Bend Police adding 2nd community academy this fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Citing high popularity, the Bend Police Department said it will be holding a second community academy this fall.

Bend PD says the goal of the academy is to “inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways police officers carry out their mission. Instruction includes classes on narcotics, traffic, CERT, K9s, officer survival and more.”

Students who graduate from the program will be eligible to become Bend PD volunteers who can work as couriers, assist with disabled parking and helping with special events.

Officers with expertise in specific efforts of law enforcement will serve as the instructors, Bend PD said.

The free academy will happen Sept. 13 through Nov. 8. It meets Tuesdays from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Classroom space is limited to 30 people.

Applications can be found online at this link or picked up at the reception desk at Bend PD, 555 NE 15th Street. Those applications can then be sent to cburleigh@bendoregon.gov or be dropped off at the police department. They can also be mailed to PO Box 118, Bend, Oregon 97701