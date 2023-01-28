Bend Police Chief denounces Memphis officer’s actions in death of Tyre Nichols

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department’s chief issued a statement Saturday morning denouncing the actions of the former Memphis Police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.

“I want you to know that we at the Bend Police Department are appalled and disgusted by the terrible acts of violence perpetrated against Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.,” said Chief Mike Krantz.

The statement comes the morning after authorities in Memphis released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots.

Chief Krantz went on to say, “What we saw on that video is pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence, and there is no room in policing for the behavior we saw from those cops.”

Law enforcement agencies and organizations across the country have reacted to the video showing the brutal beating of Nichols.

In a statement, Patrick Yoes, the national president of the Fraternal Order of Police said, “The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong. This is a criminal assault under the pretext of law.”

Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington D.C., dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Other cities nationwide braced for demonstrations, but media outlets reported only scattered and nonviolent protests. Demonstrators at times blocked traffic while they chanted slogans and marched through the streets of New York City, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon.

“I know that when we see videos like this, it erodes trust in police nationwide, including in Bend. The City of Bend Police Department is committed to earning and keeping the trust of our community, and we will work every day to ensure that our community members are treated with compassion, dignity and respect,” added Chief Krantz.

You can read the Bend Police Chief’s full statement below.

