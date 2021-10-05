Bend Police catch suspect linked to 6 different reports of theft or burglaries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a high-risk traffic stop on a white van Monday, Bend Police said they arrested a suspect who was involved in several other cases.

About 10:35 a.m. Monday, police received a call from a property manger about a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of NE Purcell in Bend with four unknown people inside a residence.

When Bend PD arrived, they said they found a white van leaving the location with two of the people from inside.

Police then tried to stop the van, when one of the occupants ran and took off up a nearby hill to a residential area off NE Cliff Drive.

Officers quickly located 24-year-old Quade Storey on private property and took him into custody without incident.

While officers were investigating, they found several stolen items inside the van and on Storey.

The property they found linked Storey to at least six different reports of theft or burglaries dating back to 2020.

Two of the cases were reported through the City of Bend Police’s online reporting system.

Bend PD said because of how detailed the community members were in describing what was stolen, officers were able to recover property that was reported.

Items recovered from the van and Storey include numerous tools, clothing, backpacks, electronic devices and cash.

Bend PD said Storey was also involved in an early Monday morning criminal mischief case in which they said Storey and another person used an “airsoft” style gun to cause substantial damage to a parked car in the 1200 block of NE Dempsey.

Storey was arrested and transported to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was lodged for the following charges:

Probation Violation Warrant (original charges Burglary I, Burglary II, Theft II)

Possession of Stolen Property (3 counts)

Burglary I

Burglary II

Theft II

Unauthorized Entry Into a Motor Vehicle (UEMV)

Criminal Mischief I

The Bend Police Department would like to remind the community to mark valuables with identifying marks, so they are easily identified if stolen. If you have an instance that could be reported via its online reporting platform, please remember to describe any damage or stolen property thoroughly to increase the chance it is recovered.

You can find the Bend Police Department’s online reporting tool at bendoregon.gov, specifically at the Bend Police Department web page.