▶️ VIDEO: Police respond to burglary call at Bend business

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in Northeast Bend.

It happened at My Lucky House in on NE 3rd Street just north of Greenwood Avenue.

Video taken from a neighboring business showed officers appearing to be armed with non-lethal measures, standing in front of the double glass doors of the business.

Bend Police say the suspect did not immediately cooperate, but later came out of the building and was taken into custody. That person was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.