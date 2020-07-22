Bend Police begins long process of implementing body cam program

Before he retired, Bend Police Chief Jim Porter asked the city council for $100,000 to start the process of getting body camera int he department.

The whole program is expected to cost more than $1 million.

At this point, the department is still in the early stages of the process, comparing different options to see what would work best here.

“We’re still getting teams together for the testing evaluation, getting the cameras,” said Lt. Juli McConkey, the department spokeswoman. “We don’t have any of those yet, and of course, looking at policies from other agencies.”

Bend Police expect it to be another year to 18 months before body cameras are actually in use throughout the agency.