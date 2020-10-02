Bend Police aware of planned weekend Proud Boys rally; counter protest expected

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend Police say they are aware of a planned weekend Proud Boys rally and told Central Oregon Daily News they “are planning accordingly.”

Lt. Juli McConkey did not elaborate on those plans or release any other info on the event.

The Central Oregon Diversity Project and Central Oregon Peacekeepers are planning ahead too, organizing a counter-protest for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

But nobody has revealed the location of the event.

Five hundred police officers were deployed to last weekend’s Proud Boys rally in Portland’s Delta Park.

Rally attendees openly carried rifles, sidearms, knives, bats and bear spray.

With the exception of reports of harassment of journalists, the event was nonviolent.

“Lace up your most comfortable protest shoes. Get your very best sign ready to go. Let’s show these boys that our Peace is stronger than their hate,” reads a post on the Central Oregon Peacekeepers Facebook page.

The far-right group gained more national attention earlier this week.

“Proud Boys stand down and stand by,” said President Trump during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

On Wednesday members of Trump’s own party did damage control.

“I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. “If he doesn’t, I guess he didn’t misspeak”.

Trump later tried to clean up the remark.

“I don’t know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work,” the president said.