Bend PD, CERT arrest man after threatening Uber driver with handgun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police arrested a man for threatening an Uber driver with a handgun Thursday evening,

Police responded to the area of NE 2nd Street and NE Greeley Avenue where they say 27-year-old Dalton J. Gonzalez from Lafayette, Oregon, threatened the driver before running into a nearby motel room.

Officers set up a perimeter and tried to negotiate with Gonzalez to surrender, but were not successful initially.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) then went to the scene and continued to negotiate with Gonzalez to surrender.

At midnight, Gonzalez surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim identified as a 56-year-old Prineville resident was not injured during the incident.

Gonzalez was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on the charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a peace officer.