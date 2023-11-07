Police: Bend felon arrested for DUII; stolen gun recovered from vehicle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man who police say is a felon was arrested on multiple counts Saturday including possession of a firearm, DUII, reckless driving and resisting arrest. A stolen gun and multiple rounds of hollow-point bullets were allegedly found in his vehicle.

Bend Police said they received a complaint about an erratic driver in a white Chrysler Pacifica who was waving out the window and following other vehicles in the downtown area.

An officer spotted the vehicle at NE Third Street and Franklin Avenue. Bend Police said the Pacifica went straight through an intersection labeled “right turn only.” When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it crashed into a parked pickup truck while turning into a parking lot in the 600 block of NE Third Street. The driver, identified as Dennis Alexander Puente, 32, parked and got out of the Pacifica, police said.

Bend Police say Puente appeared to have a knife holstered on his hip and showed signs of impairment. He allegedly did not obey commands from the officer and was pacing around.

When officers tried to arrest him, Puente allegedly resisted, reaching for his knife and also grabbing an officer’s vest and trying to remove police gear.

Puente was then placed in a WRAP device, police said. Officers did not find a knife on him.

Officers who searched Puente’s vehicle allegedly found multiple open alcoholic beverages, a loaded Sig Sauer pistol, multiple magazines with hollow-point bullets and metal knuckles. Police say the gun was stolen out of Texas.

Police say Puente was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on felony DUII, felony driving while suspended, reckless driving, resisting arrest, first-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and a parole violation.