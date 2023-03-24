Bend Police release 2022 annual report: DUII arrests up from 2021

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police put out its 2022 annual report this week, sharing department highlights and crime statistics for the year.

One of the most intriguing numbers in the report was for DUII arrests.

“We had 692 DUI arrests. That’s a 35% increase from 2021,” said Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

The DUII arrest increase comes comes after Bend Police assigned two officers as full time DUII officers. Combined, the two officers arrested 231 drivers in 2022.

Bend Police also say property crimes have almost risen back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Officer also spent more than 3,000 hours doing community enhancement, which is time spent out in public or at events.

You can read the full report at this link.