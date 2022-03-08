Bend Police officers make 5 DUII arrests in less than 6 hours over weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police on Monday issued a reminder to the community about the dangers of drunk driving after officers made five DUII arrests in less than six hours this weekend.

One of the drivers careened down an embankment and partially into the Deschutes River near the Old Mill District, police said.

“The Bend Police Department would like to remind our community that impaired driving is dangerous, illegal and it causes significant injuries and death yearly,” said Lt. Juli McConkey said. “Individuals who drink alcohol or use other intoxicants are encouraged to use rideshare opportunities such as Lyft, Uber, Taxi Service, Shuttle Service or designate a sober driver. Bend Police also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 or 911 for an emergency.”

Here’s a rundown of the arrests Sunday into Monday morning, according to police:

On Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. Lisa Manthe, 45, of Bend, was driving in the area of SW Columbia Street near SW Theater Drive when she drove off of the roadway and partially into the river near The Old Mill. She was contacted and arrested for DUII. She was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII, and released to a third party.

On Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:22 p.m. Oscar Sorrosa Rodriguez, 36, of Bend, was driving in the area of Brosterhous Road near SE Orchard Grass Place when he was called in as a possible intoxicated driver. He was contacted and arrested for DUII. He was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII and possession of methamphetamine. He was released to a third party.

On Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:07 p.m. Roberto Marcelo-Rodriguez, 18, of Bend, was driving in the area of NW Franklin Avenue and NW Harriman Street when he was stopped for a traffic violation. He was subsequently arrested for DUII. He was issued a citation in lieu of custody for DUII, and released to a third party.

On Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:36 p.m. Oscar Sorrosa Rodriguez, 36, of Bend, was witnessed driving in the area of 61000 Brosterhous Road, where he was arrested three hours earlier, for DUII. Oscar Sorrosa Rodriguez was contacted and arrested for DUII, again. He was lodged at the Deschutes County Adult Jail for DUII.

On Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:13 a.m. Tyler Suran, 27, of Estacada, was driving in the area of NW Colorado Avenue and NW Staats Street where he fled the scene after a felony hit and run. He was contacted by a Deschutes County deputy in the suspect vehicle, in Redmond. He was arrested for DUII and felony hit and run. He was lodged at the Deschutes County Adult Jail.